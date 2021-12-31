Australia, North Korea, New Zealand welcome New Year 2022 with dazzling fireworks

Sydney :

Countries around the world have begun welcoming the New Year 2022. Various nations including Australia, North Korea and New Zealand have started embracing 2022 with new year celebrations. North Korea welcomed the New Year 2022 with a firework display near the Taedong River.









Australia welcomed the new year with spectacular fireworks at Sydney Harbour.





New Zealand's Auckland became the first city in the world to welcome the new year. Fireworks lit up the night sky in Auckland and beams over the Sky Tower in Auckland Harbour Bridge marked the new year celebrations today.









With the help of multi-colored fireworks, millions of people enthusiastically ushered in 2022 in New Zealand. As the clock struck 12, there was an annual fireworks display from the Sky Tower.





As the time zones differ from country to country, every country enters the new year at different times. Auckland welcomed the new year 2022 at 4:25 pm IST.