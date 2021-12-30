Nepal police stop 2 COVID-positive Indians from crossing border

Kathmandu :

The two Indians were held in separate incidents, trying to cross into Nepal via the Rani Check Point in Biratnagar Metropolitan City of Eastern Nepal, officials said, adding that they had failed the Rapid Antigen Test.





Both the Indians are residents of Purnia district in Bihar and they have been sent home in coordination with the Indian police, said Chief District Officer of Morang, Kashi Raj Dahal.





The names of the Indians were not disclosed. The 14-year-old boy is believed to be a student of a private boarding school in Dharan Municipality in Nepal.





This was the first time a coronavirus-positive Indian was found crossing the border, after the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in India, officials said.





The Nepalese authorities have increased vigilance in the border checkpoints after the latest COVID variant was detected in India.





Nepal reported 241 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. No death was reported on the day; the COVID death toll remains at 11,590. There are 4,977 active COVID cases in the country.