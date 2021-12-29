Africa's Covid cases exceed 9.51 million

Johannesburg :

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the death toll across the continent currently stood at 227,708, while the recoveries have reached 8,556,200, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in the continent with 3,417,318, followed by Morocco (956,410 ), the health agency said.

Southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected.