Japan confirms 58 Omicron cases: Reports

Tokyo :

According to NHK, most cases, 19, have been found in Osaka, while both Tokyo and Okinawa had 10, Kyoto 8, Aichi 2. Another nine prefectures had one case each.





The first Omicron case was discovered in the country earlier this month. So far, Japan has not introduced internal restrictions but stopped issuing new visas to foreigners and suspended already issued ones for businessmen and students. Meanwhile, tourists have not been able to enter the country since late December 2020, when Japan stopped issuing new visas due to the spread of the Alpha strain.



