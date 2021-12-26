Taliban to replace dissolved ministries with councils, citing economic woes

Kabul :

Afghanistan is dissolving ministries and electoral bodies and replacing them with councils to overcome economic problems. Khaama Press reported quoting deputy minister of information and culture and spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabiullah Mujahid that the Taliban are working on creating a grand council and other common councils.





Mujahid said that "the administrations were a burden on the government and they dissolved them due to economic woes." He added that they have dissolved a number of government bodies and intend to create councils, according to Khaama Press.





On Thursday, Taliban have decided to dissolve several ministries and electoral bodies including ministry of government of peace affairs, ministry of government in parliament affairs, independent election commission and the independent election complaints commission. The Taliban have directed the administration of affairs and all relevant administrations to clarify the destiny of the staff of the ministries and the commissions, payment of their salaries, and the entities belonging to the bodies, Khaama Press reported.





Earlier, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had dissolved Ministry of Women Affairs and had replaced it with the ministry of promotion of virtue and promotion of vice, Khaama Press said.