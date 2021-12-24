Nepal PM Deuba to visit India early next month

Kathmandu :

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is leaving for India on January 10 to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, according to local media reports.





Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a biennial event launched in 2003, and the 2022 event on January 10-12 is the 10th edition.

A detailed itinerary was not immediately available but sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Deuba and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is very much likely.

Besides Modi, Deuba will be meeting some other senior Indian politicians and leaders when he will be in New Delhi and Gujarat.

His first foreign trip after he was appointed Prime Minister - for the fifth time - in July, was to the UK's Glasgow to participate in the climate change conference in November.

Deuba's visit to Gujarat comes at a time when talks about his state visit to India were being talked about.

The visit to the southern neighbour also comes on the heels of Deuba's comeback as a strong President of his party, the Nepali Congress, at its recently-concluded general convention.

Deuba was appointed Prime Minister on July 13 following a Supreme Court order a day before in which the bench also overturned then Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's May 21 decision to dissolve the House.