UN official voices concerns over alleged sexual violence in Sudan protests

Juba :

Pramila Patten, the UN secretary-general's special representative on sexual violence in conflict, was deeply concerned about "credible reports of serious human rights violations, including the use of rape and gang rape of women and girls to disperse protesters", Xinhua news agency quoted her office as saying.

"I demand the immediate and complete cessation of all human rights violations and abuses including sexual violence. I call on the authorities to take effective measures to ensure ease of access to medical, legal and psychosocial support to the survivors, and put in place accountability mechanisms to prevent reoccurrence of such violence," she was quoted as saying.

"The perpetrators of these human rights violations must be identified and prosecuted. I join the call of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for a prompt, independent and thorough investigation into the allegations of rape and sexual harassment."

Patten called on the international community, including members of the Security Council, to use their good offices with leaders of Sudan to demand an end to all forms of violence and intimidation against civilians, including sexual violence.

With further protests planned, it is crucial that security forces act in full respect for international law and standards regulating the use of force, her office added.

On Sunday, thousands of Sudanese protesters managed to break a security cordon and reach the presidential palace in capital Khartoum, demanding a civilian rule on the third anniversary of the December revolution, which toppled the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir.

The huge crowd managed to cross three bridges linking cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman despite the intensive security presence.

The security forces fired tear gas, forcing the majority of the demonstrators to retreat.

The country has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25 and dissolved the sovereign council and government.