Greece announces new measures to contain spread of Covid-19

Athens :

In the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant, the government has decided the cancellation of all public festive events, the mandatory use of a mask indoors and outdoors, and additional protection protocols for travellers, Health Minister Thanos Plevris told a press briefing on Thursday.

He recommended all travellers entering Greece to repeat tests for Covid-19 on the second and fourth day upon their arrival, Xinhua news agency reported.

"These measures, which will be effective until January 3, are sufficient to celebrate Christmas and New Year, without posing risks to public health," Greek national broadcaster ERT quoted him as saying.

A special body advising the government on the pandemic will make new recommendations next week for additional measures from early next year, depending on the course of the pandemic, the official added.

Greek authorities reported 5,641 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and 69 deaths within 24 hours.