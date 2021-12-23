After Pfizer, US clears second Covid pill

Today's authorization provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally, said FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.
Washington:
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high risk adults, a day after a similar pill by Pfizer was given the green light.
"Today's authorization provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally," said FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.
Conversations