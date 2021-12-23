Thu, Dec 23, 2021

After Pfizer, US clears second Covid pill

Published: Dec 23,202108:43 PM by AFP

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Merck's Covid pill for high risk adults
Washington:
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high risk adults, a day after a similar pill by Pfizer was given the green light.

"Today's authorization provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally," said FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.

