Mexico to apply Covid-19 booster to teachers, health workers

Mexico City :

"We have to continue advancing as we are doing with booster vaccines for senior citizens, health personnel and teachers," the president said during his usual daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Asked about the possibility of vaccinating minors, Lopez Obrador said that it will depend on specialists' advise and World Health Organisation's recommendations.

To date, nearly 82 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, out of a population of 89.4 million over 18 years old, according to the most recent official data.

As of Tuesday, Mexico had accumulated 3,937,082 Covid cases and 298,161 deaths from the disease.