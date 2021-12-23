Thu, Dec 23, 2021

UNGA president tests positive for Covid

Published: Dec 23,202108:21 AM by IANS

Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), has said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

UNGA president Abdulla Shahid (Image Courtesy: IANS)
Geneva:
"I have tested positive for Covid19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms," Shahid tweeted. 
 
"I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine! I Stand for #VaccineEquity," read the tweet. 


