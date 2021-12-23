UNGA president tests positive for Covid

Geneva :

I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine! I Stand for #VaccineEquity — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) December 22, 2021



