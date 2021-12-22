Wed, Dec 22, 2021

AstraZeneca vaccine effect wanes in 3 months: Study

Published: Dec 22,202103:10 AM

The protection offered by the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine declines after three months of receiving two doses of the preventive, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.

Representative image
The findings drawn from datasets in Brazil and Scotland suggest that booster programmes are needed to help maintain protection from severe disease in those vaccinated with AstraZeneca, known as Covishield in India.

The researchers had analysed data for two million people in Scotland and 42 million people in Brazil who had been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

