Kuwait to make Covid-19 vaccine booster compulsory

Published: Dec 20,202109:15 PM by PTI

Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.

Kuwait to make Covid-19 vaccine booster compulsory (Credit: Reuters)
Dubai:
Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication centre tweeted on Monday.

