World Economic Forum defers Davos meeting amid pandemic

The Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 Jan, 2022. It's now planned for early summer.

World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
The World Economic Forum (WEF) postponed until mid-2022 it's annual meeting that had been due to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in January, the organizers said on Monday.

The event, a meeting point for the world's business and political leaders, has been deferred in light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak, it said.

