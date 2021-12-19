Bangladesh community in Washington D.C. protests for recognition of 1971 genocide

Washington :

To commemorate their 50th victory day, the Bangladesh community members in the Washington D.C. Metro Region held a demonstration in front of the White House demanding recognition of genocide perpetrated by the Pakistani Army in 1971.





The members on Saturday were led by US-based Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) Executive Director Priya Saha and HRCBM Washington D.C. Metro Area Coordinator Pranesh Haldar.





Demonstrators carried placards and raised slogans demanding US Congress should hold Pakistan responsible for the 'Bengali genocide'.





Saha informed the gathering that Pakistan Army had killed three million bengalis and raped about 400,000 Bengali women and girls during the 1971 genocide.





This is the second biggest genocide after the Holocaust and needs to be recognised as such by the global community.





The US Administration also needs to sanction the Pakistan and its Army officers involved in 1971 genocide under the Magnitsky Act.





Haldar demanded that the Pakistan government should offer formal apology to Bangladesh government for the genocide perpetrated by its army.





The Afghan community in Washington DC also supported the protests.





Afghan activist Nisar Ahmed who attended the protests said that Afghan people stand shoulder to shoulder with their Bangladeshi brothers to condemn atrocities of Pakistan Army.





HRCBM is leading the efforts to educate the US Congress members on the atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani Army and its radical supporters on helpless Bangladesh populace between March 25, 1971 and December 16, 1971.





It has been lobbying for the formal recognition of 1971 Bengali genocide by the US Congress.