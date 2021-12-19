Thousands evacuated as floods hit Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur :

Thousands of people were evacuated as continuous heavy rain caused severe flooding in several parts of Malaysia, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said late on Saturday.





Some 11,384 people from six states have been evacuated to shelters, he said in a press briefing, adding that additional evacuation centers were being prepared to hold a total of 1.6 million people as a precaution, Xinhua news agency reported.





The prime minister also said the government is taking the necessary steps to mobilize rescue personnel, members of the armed forces, and the national disaster management agency to help with evacuations and maintain order.





"I am continually monitoring the situation and will update the public on the steps and actions taken. Information is being gathered to ensure the evacuations and assistance is quickly organised," he said.





Malaysia has seen heavy rain since Thursday, with the meteorological department warning of dangerous water levels in the states of Pahang and Selangor, as well as the capital city of Kuala Lumpur.