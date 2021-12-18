Sat, Dec 18, 2021

Infant in S.Korea mistakenly given Covid vax instead of flu shot

Published: Dec 18,202112:08 PM

The baby was treated at a nearby hospital for five days but showed no special signs of side effects, the authorities said.

Representative image.
Seoul:
A seven-month-old infant in South Korea was accidentally administered a Covid-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot, local authorities said on Saturday. 

A paediatrician in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, mistakenly gave the baby an adult dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, which was for the baby's mother, on September 29, Yonhap News Agency quoted the municipal government as saying. 

The baby was treated at a nearby hospital for five days but showed no special signs of side effects, the authorities said. 

The parents have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the paediatrician, seeking compensation for the wrong injection.

