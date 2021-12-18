Sat, Dec 18, 2021

UN anti-corruption conference concludes in Egypt

Published: Dec 18,202109:01 AM

Mail

The ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations (UN) Convention against Corruption concluded in Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Friday.

Representative image.
Cairo:
The five-day event was attended by more than 2,000 representatives from 152 countries, including China, in-person or virtually, Xinhua news agency reported. 

The attendees held in-depth discussions on key topics including the implementation of the UN Convention against Corruption, global anti-corruption cooperation, asset recovery, corruption prevention, and technical assistance. 

The session also adopted eight resolutions on such fields as strengthening law enforcement cooperation in anti-corruption, and education and publicity.

