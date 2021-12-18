UN anti-corruption conference concludes in Egypt

Cairo :

The five-day event was attended by more than 2,000 representatives from 152 countries, including China, in-person or virtually, Xinhua news agency reported.





The attendees held in-depth discussions on key topics including the implementation of the UN Convention against Corruption, global anti-corruption cooperation, asset recovery, corruption prevention, and technical assistance.





The session also adopted eight resolutions on such fields as strengthening law enforcement cooperation in anti-corruption, and education and publicity.