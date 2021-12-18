Myanmar reports 217 new Covid-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Yangon :

Myanmar has recorded 217 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 527,931, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Friday.





The overall coronavirus death toll has risen to 19,208 including seven new deaths, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.





The number of recoveries has reached 504,856 on Friday, and over 5.87 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far in the Asian country, according to the ministry.





The health ministry on Friday lifted the stay-at-home order in two more townships in Mandalay Region starting on Saturday as the townships have reported fewer Covid-19 infections.





Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.