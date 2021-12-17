Sputnik V, Sputnik Light booster effective against Omicron: RDIF

New Delhi :

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Friday said a preliminary laboratory study conducted by the Gamaleya Center has demonstrated that the Sputnik V vaccine and the one-shot Sputnik Light booster were effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.





Heterologous boosting with Sputnik Light is the solution to increase other vaccines' efficacy, including against Omicron, and extend the booster protection period, RDIF said in a statement. Sputnik Light as a booster significantly increases virus neutralising activity against Omicron based on sera 2-3 months after revaccination and is a universal booster to other vaccines inducing stronger antibody and T-cell response, it added.





Sputnik Light booster is recommended to strengthen the efficacy of vaccines against Omicron, RDIF noted. Boosting by Sputnik Light as well as heterologous boosting can strengthen and lengthen the quickly waning efficacy of many vaccines in light of combined Delta and Omicron challenge, it added. Sputnik Light has already been registered in more than 20 countries as a standalone vaccine and a universal booster to other vaccines helping to increase their efficacy (including in Argentina, UAE, Bahrain, the Philippines, and San Marino). Sputnik V has been authorised in 71 countries with a total population of over 4 billion people. RDIF is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors.







