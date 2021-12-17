Fire erupts in Japan building, 27 feared dead

Tokyo :

Twenty-seven people were feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in Japan's Osaka prefecture on Friday, authorities have confirmed.





The fire started on the fourth floor of the building located near JR Osaka Station and was extinguished by around 10.45 a.m. (local time), Xinhua news agency quoted the local fire department as saying.





The department said that it received a report of fire at around 10.20 a.m.





The fire burned across an area of approximately 20 square metres.





The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.