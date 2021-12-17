Lassa fever kills 80 in Nigeria: official

Abuja :

A total of 434 confirmed cases of Lassa fever have been reported from 17 states and and the federal capital territory in the country between January and December 8, of which 80 deaths were recorded, said a NCDC statement told Xinhua on Thursday.





Lassa fever is a disease spread to humans through food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or feces.





The NCDC said it has scaled up the activities of the national multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary Lassa fever technical working group and had activated emergency operation centers, for proper Lassa fever surveillance and response in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.





Lassa fever is reportedly transmitted when the saliva, urine and excreta of rats come into contact with humans. In some cases, Lassa fever has similar symptoms as malaria.