An unacceptable agreement in Pakistan

Ajoon’s torture is mirrored among the parents of the 132 school children who were killed in the massacre on December 16, 2014, perpetrated by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, in what remains one of the worst terror attacks in the history of Pakistan.





Last month Imran Khan’s government signed a month-long ceasefire agreement with the TTP — a militant group which carried out several attacks on Pakistan’s security forces and civilians in the past 15 years. The group has not extended the ceasefire agreement and stated last week that Islamabad has not honoured the truce and failed to release their 102 fighters imprisoned in the Pakistani jails. There was no immediate comment from Pakistani government officials to a DW request. Soon after the truce ended, the militant group attacked police officers providing security to the polio vaccination team in the northwestern Tank district. Their gunmen killed one police official and wounded another. Their spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani, claimed responsibility for the attack in the statement.





A day like no other before





Every year, this very day opens old wounds for Ajoon and her family, while thinking of the brutal massacre in their children’s school. She still vividly remembers that foggy December morning. As the hours-long horror unfolded, this Tuesday would be a day like no other. Ajoon and Ajoon Khan lost their son Asfand Khan, an eighth-grade student. They could not gather the courage to look at the bullet wounds on their son. “It was unbearable for us to see the wounds, we heard he was shot in the head multiple times from a very close distance. Seven years have passed, and it seems it was yesterday,” Ajoon told DW, with a shaking voice and tears in her eyes. Parents and relatives mourning the death of their children are still reeling from that deadly massacre. They recall their children’s conversations with them, their memories and looking at their belongings, including uniforms, pens, school bags and books. Ajoon Khan told DW: “That day, I was informed by my cousin about the school under attack and everyone was searching for their children. I rushed to the school where ambulance sirens were blaring all around. I was asked to go to hospitals to search for my son, among the dead bodies.”





Since the Peshawar school attack, analysts believe the country’s counter-terrorism posture has significantly changed its trajectory to curb militancy through drastic measures and launching all over assaults against TTP in the past few years. “Now any pardons given to TTP would have undermined those commitments, and the conducted peace talks will impact the overall counter-terrorism narrative that the state claims to hold firm. The initiation of the reconciliation process with TTP was bound to be short-lived,” Saman Rizwan, an Islamabad-based policy research analyst, told DW.





“Expecting the militant group to surrender its only legitimate tool of violence is an overstretch. The history of violence associated with TTP is enough to acknowledge the underlying motivations of the group,” she said. The families of the children are still awaiting justice and their case has been pending in the Supreme Court. After the school attack, the most comprehensive military operation against the militant group was carried out, which significantly reduced their capacity to launch attacks in Pakistan.





This article was provided by Deutsche Welle