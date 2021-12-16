Over 20 people trapped in China coal mine flooding

20 people were trapped after a coal mine was flooded

Beijing :

More than 20 people were trapped after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi in China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining, local authorities said on Thursday.

The accident took place at around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the mine in Duxigou Village, Xixinzhuang Township, reports Xinhua news agency.

An initial investigation showed that a total of 22 people were working underground. Rescue work is underway.

The local public security department has put under control three suspects involved and is searching for the mine owner who has fled.