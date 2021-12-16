Tunisia, Hungary discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Tunis :

During the meeting on Wednesday, Saied highlighted the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral relations in the future, especially in the economic, investment, cultural and education fields.





The Tunisian President also referred to the historical friendship between Tunisia and Hungary, as well as the values of freedom and democracy they share, Xinhua news agency reported.





For his part, the Hungarian Minister stressed his country's readiness to develop its partnerships with Tunisia within the framework of mutual respect.