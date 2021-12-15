Wed, Dec 15, 2021

Turkmen humanitarian supplies arrive in Afghanistan

Published: Dec 15,202111:00 PM by IANS

The second shipment of Turkmenistan-donated humanitarian supplies has arrived in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, reports said.

Image Courtesy: IANS
Kabul:
The supplies, including fuel, liquefied gas, wheat and clothing, as part of the $1.2 million Turkmen aid, were transported to provincial capital Herat city via the land port in Torghondi, reported Xinhua, citing the state-run Radio Television of Afghanistan.
 
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Taliban caretaker government, and visiting Turkmen officials attended the handover ceremony in Herat on Tuesday. 
 
Stanikzai thanked Turkmenistan for its humanitarian assistance and called the neighbouring country a true friend of Afghanistan.
 
The people of Afghanistan are facing a profound humanitarian crisis that threatens the most basic of human rights, the Human Rights Council of the UN warned on Tuesday. 
 

