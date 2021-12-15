Russia adds 28,363 new Covid-19 cases in a day

Moscow :

Meanwhile, the national Covid death toll increased by 1,142 to 292,891, while the number of recoveries grew by 35,633 to 8,839,633, Xinhua news agency reported.

There are currently 970,636 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate stands at about 2.9 per cent, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,459 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,991,707.