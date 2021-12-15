Germany to host G7 Summit 2022 at Schloss Elmau

Berlin :

Schloss Elmau fulfills all "logistical and security requirements of a G7 summit venue," German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Tuesday.

Germany will take over the G7 presidency at the beginning of next year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The G7 comprises Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, the US, and Canada. In addition, the European Union is represented at all meetings.