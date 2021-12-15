Plane crashes in Philippines, pilot killed

Manila :

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said the victim was on board a Cessna 152-type aircraft with his student when the plane went down around 9 a.m. local time in Alaminos town, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the CAAP, the plane took off from Lingayen airport in Pangasinan at 8.22 a.m. local time for an orientation flight.

The CAAP said it has dispatched investigators to the areas to determine the cause of the crash.