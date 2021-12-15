Wed, Dec 15, 2021

Plane crashes in Philippines, pilot killed

Published: Dec 15,202104:33 PM by IANS

A small plane crashed on Wednesday morning on an orientation flight in the Philippines' Pangasinan province in northern Manila, killing the pilot and injuring another, Philippine aviation authorities said.

Image Courtesy: IANS
Manila:
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said the victim was on board a Cessna 152-type aircraft with his student when the plane went down around 9 a.m. local time in Alaminos town, Xinhua news agency reported. 
 
According to the CAAP, the plane took off from Lingayen airport in Pangasinan at 8.22 a.m. local time for an orientation flight.
 
The CAAP said it has dispatched investigators to the areas to determine the cause of the crash. 

