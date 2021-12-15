Cambodia confirms 1st case of Omicron variant

PhnomPenh :

"A 23-year-old Cambodian woman was confirmed positive for the Omicron variant by the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia (on) December 14," the statement released on Tuesday evening, said.





The woman, who is 15-weeks pregnant, arrived in Cambodia on Sunday from Ghana, with connecting flights in Dubai and Thailand's Bangkok, it said, adding that she was first rapid-tested positive for Covid upon her arrival at the Phnom Penh International Airport, Xinhua news agency reported.





The patient is currently undergoing treatment at a Covid treatment facility in Phnom Penh, the statement said.





The Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24 and it was classified a "variant of concern" by the WHO.