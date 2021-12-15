Bulgaria seizes nearly 60 kg of heroin at border with Turkey

Sofia :

The drug, split into 114 packets, was found on Saturday hidden in a secret compartment in a Bulgaria-registered BMW convertible entering from Turkey, the National Customs Agency (NCA) said on Tuesday in a press release on its website.





Authorities estimated the value of the heroin would exceed $1.35 million, Xinhua news agency reported.





The driver and his companion, both Bulgarians, were arrested, the NCA added.





This was the largest amount of heroin seized at the Lesovo checkpoint in the last five years, it said.