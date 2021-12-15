Wed, Dec 15, 2021

Bulgaria seizes nearly 60 kg of heroin at border with Turkey

Published: Dec 15,202109:29 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Bulgarian customs inspectors have seized 58.766 kg of heroin at the country's Lesovo checkpoint at its border with Turkey, officials have said.

Representative image.
Representative image.
Sofia:
The drug, split into 114 packets, was found on Saturday hidden in a secret compartment in a Bulgaria-registered BMW convertible entering from Turkey, the National Customs Agency (NCA) said on Tuesday in a press release on its website. 

Authorities estimated the value of the heroin would exceed $1.35 million, Xinhua news agency reported. 

The driver and his companion, both Bulgarians, were arrested, the NCA added. 

This was the largest amount of heroin seized at the Lesovo checkpoint in the last five years, it said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations