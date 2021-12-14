5 dead in Bangladesh factory fire

Dhaka :

The blaze was brought under control after hectic efforts of about three hours, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters in Dhaka, said the fire sparked suddenly and spread quickly.

"Bodies of five persons were retrieved after 10 firefighting units doused the blaze at around 2 p.m.," he said.

The official said that the cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the factory could not be ascertained immediately.