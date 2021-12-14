East China city reports 144 Covid-19 cases in latest resurgence

Hangzhou :

The new cases reported from 12 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday have brought the total number of locally-transmitted confirmed cases in the city of Shaoxing in Zhejiang province to 144 amid the latest Covid-19 resurgence since December 7.





The city has reported one asymptomatic carrier, according to a municipal government press briefing held on Monday night, Xinhua news agency reported.





The provincial authorities have imposed restrictions on public gatherings and traveling out of the province to prevent the virus from spreading further.