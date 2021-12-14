Pentagon says no to punish troops over drone strike in Kabul killing 10 civilians

Washington :

US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin approved recommendations from US Central Command Head, General Kenneth McKenzie and US Special Operations Command leader, General Richard Clarke to not take any administrative action against those involved in the August 29 strike, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told the media on Monday.





The Defence Department admitted in September that the drone strike -- which came in the final days of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan -- was a "tragic mistake" that killed civilians, including seven children, Xinhua news agency reported.





Pentagon officials had earlier said the strike was necessary to prevent "an imminent ISIS-K threat" to US forces evacuating people at Kabul's airport.