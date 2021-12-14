Putin briefs British PM about Ukrainian situation

Moscow :

Johnson expressed concern over the alleged large-scale movement of Russian troops along the Ukrainian borders, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Putin gave Johnson specific examples of how authorities in Kiev undermined the implementation of the Minsk agreements, "which are an uncontested basis for resolving the internal crisis in Ukraine."

The Russian President also pointed to the "discrimination against the Russian-speaking population" in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

He underlined the need to immediately begin negotiations on clear and internationally legal agreements against the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's further eastward expansion and against the deployment of weapons in Russia's neighbours, primarily Ukraine.

The Russian side will present draft documents on this issue, Putin added.