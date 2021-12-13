Mon, Dec 13, 2021

Booster jab needed for large events in future, says UK health minister

Published: Dec 13,202110:18 PM by PTI

Britain intends to extend its COVID-19 pass to include a booster jab once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their third vaccination, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

UK health minister (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
London:
From Wednesday, subject to parliament's approval on Tuesday, Britons will need to show a negative lateral flow test to enter nightclubs and large events, with an exemption for those who are double vaccinated.

"Once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their booster jab, we intend to change this exemption to require a booster dose," Javid told parliament.

