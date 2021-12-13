One dead, 14 injured in Texas vigil shooting: Sherrif

Austin :

"(The) number of wounded individuals is now up to 14; one has been pronounced deceased, three being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries," Gonzalez said on Twitter.





The shooting occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle approached a crowd attending a vigil for someone recently murdered and opened fire. Homicide and firearm investigators have been deployed at the scene, according to Gonzales.