One dead, 14 injured in Texas vigil shooting: Sherrif

Published: Dec 13,202112:48 PM by ANI

One person was killed and 14 were injured in a vigil shooting in Baytown in the southern US state of Texas, Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Representative image
Austin:
"(The) number of wounded individuals is now up to 14; one has been pronounced deceased, three being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries," Gonzalez said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle approached a crowd attending a vigil for someone recently murdered and opened fire. Homicide and firearm investigators have been deployed at the scene, according to Gonzales.

