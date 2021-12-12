COVID-19: Global caseload tops 269.6 mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 269,693,236 and 5,301,185, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,414,030,569.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 49,884,587 and 797,179, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,682,736 infections and 475,128 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,177,059 infections and 616,457 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,833,033), Russia (9,812,538), Turkey (9,024,193), France (8,318,995), Germany (6,501,289), Iran (6,152,524), Argentina (5,356,885), Spain (5,290,190), Italy (5,206,305) and Colombia (5,091,508), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (296,385), Russia (282,713), Peru (201,650), the UK (146,844), Indonesia (143,929), Italy (134,765), Iran (130,661), Colombia (129,056), France (121,368), Argentina (116,760) and Germany (105,536).