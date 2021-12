US President Joe Biden elevated Indian American Gautam Raghavan to a new position making him head of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. Raghavan was born in India, raised in Seattle, and graduated from Stanford University.

Gautam Raghavan (File Photo) Chennai : He was deputy assistant to the President and deputy director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel since January 20, 2020.