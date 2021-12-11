Israel extends travel restrictions

Tel Aviv :

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz decided that the current restrictions of banning foreigners from entering Israel will be extended to December 22, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Health Ministry, 35 Israelis have been tested positive for the Omicron variant, most of which are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Israelis returning from abroad will be quarantined for three days.

A statement released by the Prime Minister's office also said more restrictions may be considered in the coming days.

In the past week, there has been a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Israel.

Nearly 6,000 active cases are reported in the country.

The majority of the 9.3 million population is vaccinated.