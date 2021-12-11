Singapore reports 454 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore :

Of the new cases, 436 were in the community, four were in migrant worker dormitories and 14 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A total of 637 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 40 cases being critically ill and intubated in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 50.7 per cent.

Four more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 783, the ministry said.