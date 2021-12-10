WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States

The fiancée of Julian Assange, Stella Moris, said their legal team would appeal at the earliest possible moment a court ruling to allow the United States to extradite the WikiLeaks founder.
United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on Friday moved a step closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for breaking spying law and conspiring to hack government computers after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.
Supporters of Julian Assange display signs and a banner, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London
The United States won an appeal on Friday in London's High Court to have Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.
"We will appeal this decision at the earliest possible moment," she said in a statement.
