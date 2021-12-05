Finnish Foreign Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Helsinki :

63-year-old Haavisto has shown no symptoms and currently works in his residence, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a press issued by the ministry.





The Finnish government and parliament have been informed of Haavisto's conditions, Paivi Paasikoski, Director General of the Government Communications Department at the Prime Minister's Office, told Finnish news agency STT.





Paasikoski said that Haavisto took the test as it was required for a planned business travel.





Earlier this week, Haavisto attended the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Stockholm after having been to Riga, Latvia, to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Foreign Ministers meeting.