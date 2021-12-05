10 million French have received Covid booster shots: French Health Minister Olivier Veran

Paris :

As the government previously announced that starting on January 15, the third vaccine dose will be a condition for the renewal of the health pass, the minister assured that "new appointments will continue to open every day so that all eligible people can have their booster on time", Xinhua news agency reported.





According to the health ministry, 52,083,228 people in France have received at least one vaccine dose.





France has approved the use of vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.





On Saturday, France reported 51,624 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour span.