UN extends mandate for international forces fighting piracy off coast of Somalia

Geneva :

Unanimously adopting Resolution 2608, the council on Friday decided for a further period of three months from the date of the resolution, to renew the authorisations, as set out in Resolution 2554, granted to states and regional organisations cooperating with Somali authorities in the fight against piracy and armed robbery at sea off the coast of Somalia, for which advance notification has been provided by Somali authorities to the secretary-general.

The Security Council said that there were no successful piracy attacks off the coast of Somalia in the prior 12 months and noted that joint counter-piracy efforts have resulted in a steady decline in pirate attacks and hijackings since 2011, as well as no successful ship hijackings for ransom since March 2017, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also recognised the ongoing threat of resurgent piracy and armed robbery at sea, making reference to the letter of December 2, 2021 from the permanent representative of the permanent mission of Somalia to the UN requesting international assistance to counter piracy off its coast.

The council also called upon the Somali authorities to interdict, and upon interdiction to have mechanisms in place to safely return effects seized by pirates, investigate and prosecute pirates and to patrol the waters off the coast of Somalia to prevent and suppress acts of piracy and armed robbery at sea.

In addition, it encouraged the Federal Government of Somalia to accede to the UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime and develop a corresponding legal architecture as part of its efforts to target money laundering and financial support structures on which piracy networks survive.

The council decided that the arms embargo on Somalia imposed in Resolution 733, further elaborated upon in Resolution 1425 and modified by Resolution 2093 does not apply to supplies of weapons and military equipment or the provision of assistance destined for the sole use of member states, international, regional and subregional organizations undertaking measures most recently reaffirmed by Resolution 2607.

It also urged all states to share information with the International Criminal Police Organization for use in the global piracy database, through appropriate channels.



