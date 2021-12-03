Omicron spreads to 35 countries amid tightened restrictions

With the Omicron variant cases doubling each day in South Africa, the virus has spread over to 35 countries all over the world, including Asian countries like Sri Lanka, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea.
Chennai:
The World Health Organization has declared Omicron as a 'Variant of concern', soon after identifying the variant several countries bans restrictions from high risk countries such as South Africa, Bostwana.
Amid the new variant, all countries has begun to impose their restrictions for international passengers, including mandatory RT-PCR test, and negative covid reports, 7 days complusory quarantine for the domestic and international passengers, vaccination certificate.
Here’s a list of countries where the variant has been found:
1. India - 2
2. Srilanka - 1
3. Austria - 1
5. Belgium – 1 case
6. France – 1 case
7. Czech Republic – 1 case
8. Norway – 2 cases
9. Spain – 2 cases
10. Japan – 2 cases
11. Brazil – 2 cases
12. Nigeria – 3 cases
13. Hong Kong – 4 cases
14. Israel – 4 cases
15. Denmark – 4 cases
16. Sweden – 3 cases
17. Canada – 6 cases
18. South Korea – 5 cases
19. Australia – 7 cases
20. Italy – 9 cases
21. Germany – 9 cases
22. US - 10
23. Portugal – 13 cases
24. Netherlands – 16 cases
25. United Kingdom – 22 cases
26. Botswana – 19 cases
27. South Africa – 77 cases
28. Ireland - 1 cases
29. Gana - 34 cases
30. Britain - 3 cases
31. Scotland - 29 cases
32. Singapore - 2 cases
33. Iceland - 1 case
34. Malaysia - 1 case
35. Saudi Arabia - 1 case
Guidelines for passengers coming from high rish countries and non-high rish countries
* Mandatory for passengers travelling to India from 'at-risk' countries to submit details of travel history dating back 14 days prior to the date of arrival, in addition to a negative RT-PCR report. These details can be uploaded to the Air Suvidha portal.
* Passengers have to undergo Covid-19 testing and wait for the results at the airport itself.
* If found negative, the travellers will have to observe home quarantine for a minimum of seven days followed by another Covid-19 test on the eighth day.
* Travellers who test positive will be taken to a isolation facility. Their samples will be sent for genome sequencing for the treatment.
