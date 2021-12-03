Omicron spreads to 35 countries amid tightened restrictions

Chennai :

The World Health Organization has declared Omicron as a 'Variant of concern', soon after identifying the variant several countries bans restrictions from high risk countries such as South Africa, Bostwana.





Amid the new variant, all countries has begun to impose their restrictions for international passengers, including mandatory RT-PCR test, and negative covid reports, 7 days complusory quarantine for the domestic and international passengers, vaccination certificate.





Here’s a list of countries where the variant has been found:





1. India - 2

2. Srilanka - 1

3. Austria - 1

4. Austria – 1 case

5. Belgium – 1 case

6. France – 1 case

7. Czech Republic – 1 case

8. Norway – 2 cases

9. Spain – 2 cases

10. Japan – 2 cases

11. Brazil – 2 cases

12. Nigeria – 3 cases

13. Hong Kong – 4 cases

14. Israel – 4 cases

15. Denmark – 4 cases

16. Sweden – 3 cases

17. Canada – 6 cases

18. South Korea – 5 cases

19. Australia – 7 cases

20. Italy – 9 cases

21. Germany – 9 cases

22. US - 10

23. Portugal – 13 cases

24. Netherlands – 16 cases

25. United Kingdom – 22 cases

26. Botswana – 19 cases

27. South Africa – 77 cases

28. Ireland - 1 cases

29. Gana - 34 cases

30. Britain - 3 cases

31. Scotland - 29 cases

32. Singapore - 2 cases

33. Iceland - 1 case

34. Malaysia - 1 case

35. Saudi Arabia - 1 case





Guidelines for passengers coming from high rish countries and non-high rish countries





* Mandatory for passengers travelling to India from 'at-risk' countries to submit details of travel history dating back 14 days prior to the date of arrival, in addition to a negative RT-PCR report. These details can be uploaded to the Air Suvidha portal.

* Passengers have to undergo Covid-19 testing and wait for the results at the airport itself.

* If found negative, the travellers will have to observe home quarantine for a minimum of seven days followed by another Covid-19 test on the eighth day.

* Travellers who test positive will be taken to a isolation facility. Their samples will be sent for genome sequencing for the treatment.