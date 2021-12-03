OPEC+ maintains modest increase in oil output

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries have decided to maintain the amount of oil they pump to the world even as the new Omicron variant casts a spikey shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

Representative Image Washington : Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and their allies, led by Russia, voted to stick with a pre-Omicron pattern of steady, monthly increases in oil releases — a pace that has frustrated the US and other nations as gasoline prices rise. Related Tags : OPEC | Oil Producing | Omicron variant