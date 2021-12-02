Negative Covid test 1 day before travel: Tough US rules from next week

Washington :

Biden has brought steady leadership after the chaotic Donald Trump years, but the mutating coronavirus continues to defy him, helping drive his approval ratings deep underwater.





In a speech from the National Institutes of Health research center outside Washington, Biden is set to list a raft of actions designed to tamp down Covid-19 during the winter as the latest Omicron variant spreads worldwide.





The first US case was detected on Wednesday. Top of the list will be an announcement that toughened rules on testing for travelers will take effect within days, a senior administration official said.





Biden will "announce that we are further strengthening our testing requirements so that starting early next week, all international travelers will be required to test negative within one day of their departure to the United States," the official told reporters.





This will apply to all travelers, both US and foreign, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, the official aid.





For domestic travelers, Biden will announce he is extending a mask mandate on airplanes, trains and other public transport through mid-March.





The barrage of measures is partly meant to reassure Americans that Biden is doing everything possible to prevent the pandemic from derailing the impressive US economic recovery -- and the Christmas holidays.





Biden and his aides have repeatedly stressed in recent days that there will be no return to mass shutdowns.





But the White House also faces the stubborn fact that many Americans are not receptive to Biden's appeals for collective action.





Despite ever-more creative attempts to lure people to get their shots, about 40 percent of the country has yet to be fully vaccinated.