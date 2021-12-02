Clash at Afghanistan-Iran border a misunderstanding: Taliban

Kabul :

According to media reports, a clash broke out between the forces of the two countries at a border point between Iran and Afghanistan's western Nimroz province.





"The clash in border area of Kang district in Nimroz province between border forces of Afghan and Iran was a misunderstanding at local level and has been solved," Mujahid tweeted on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.





"To prevent such incidents in future, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has issued necessary directives," Mujahid said.