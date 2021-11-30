US benefits greatly from Indian talents: Elon Musk on Parag Agarwal's appointment as CEO

Chennai :

"Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga!)," Collison had tweeted.





Parag Agrawal is a 37-year old Indian who did his graduation from IIT-Mumbai and Stanford University. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from ITT. ​ He had joined Twitter as chief technology officer (CTO) in October 2011 and slowly rose through the ranks as he was responsible for Twitter's Technical strategy.





Before being appointed as the New Twitter CEO, Parag held leadership positions at Microsoft Research, Yahoo and AT&T labs. After joining Twitter, he slowly rose to be Twitter's first distinguished engineer. His works across Revenue and Engineering has earned him this title. Parag Agrawal's efforts were also recognised and had an impact on the Re-accelaration of Audience Growth in 2016 and 2017. His focus was more on improving development velocity while advancing the state of machine learning across Twitter platform.





According to Agrawal's biography on the Twitter leadership page, he is responsible for "Twitter's technical strategy and overseeing machine learning and AI across the consumer, revenue, and science teams". In an interview with MIT Technology Review in November 2020, when asked about balancing the protection of free speech as a core value and the endeavour to combat misinformation, Agrawal said: "Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment, but our role is to serve a healthy public conversation … focus less on thinking about free speech, but thinking about how the times have changed."





On Monday, Jack Dorsey announced that he was resigning as CEO of Twitter and that Agrawal was replacing him, with immediate effect